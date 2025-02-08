The cause of death of visionary director, David Lynch, has been revealed after he passed away at the age of 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film director David Lynch passed away due to cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, it has been revealed. The Hollywood legend, famed for shows and movies including Twin Peaks, died on January 16, aged 78.

The visionary had become housebound with emphysema following years of chain-smoking and his death certificate, released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, confirmed he was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously spoken of his love for smoking - but that the negative health impacts of the habit had come back to 'bite him'. He told Sight & Sound five months before his death: "I'm homebound whether I like it or not. I can't go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

The cause of death of visionary director, David Lynch, has been revealed | Ian West/PA Wire

The Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks director added: "Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it, and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things. Nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it's killing me. So I had to quit."

Often called a visionary and widely considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Lynch studied painting and made short films before making his first feature film, Eraserhead (1977).

As well as Twin Peaks, Lynch's career, which spanned more than five decades, he received numerous accolades. He recieved Academy Award nominations for Best Director for biographical drama, The Elephant Man (1980), mystery thriller, Blue Velvet (1986), and psychological drama, Mulholland Drive (2001) as well as receiving the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival For romantic crime drama Wild at Heart (1990).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch is set to be honoured with the 2025 Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement. The award is given to members of the guild who have “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter”.

WGAW president Meredith Stiehm said of the director: “Writer-director David Lynch’s uncompromising vision pushed the boundaries of filmmaking, we’re proud to honour him and his legacy.”

The award will be presented by Kyle MacLachlan, who starred in Lynch’s Blue Velvet, Dune (1984), and Twin Peaks, at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 15. Past recipients of the award include Oliver Stone, Nancy Meyers, Charlie Kaufman and Eric Roth.