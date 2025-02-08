The winners of the 30th Critics' Choice Awards have been announced with Demi Moore, Wicked! and The Substance the evening’s big winners.

Demi Moore, Wicked! and The Substance were the big winners at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Gongs were handed out to the great and good of Hollywood at the event held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday night (February 7).

Among the headline winners were Jon M Chu, who surprised with a win in Best Director for Wicked! over favourites Jacques Audiard and Brady Corbet. Coralie Fargeat picked up Best Original Screenplay for The Substance, while Peter Straughan won for Best Adapted Screenplay for Conclave.

Fresh from her Golden Globe win, Demi Moore picked up the Best Actress award for The Substance, while Adrien Brody scored the Best Actor title - also adding to his Golden Globes win - for The Brutalist.

The TV categories were dominated by Japanese drama Shōgun, which won four prizes. Elsewhere, Hacks took Best Comedy and two cast prizes. Baby Reindeer picked up the Best Limited Series trophy, while Jean Smart continued a successful awards season with a prize for Hacks.

Emilia Pérez picked up its first win of the season, with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Camille winning the best song category, while Trent Reznor and Atticus Finch won the Best Score award for Challengers.

Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners

Best Picture: 'Anora'

Best Actor: Adrien Brody — 'The Brutalist'

Best Actress: Demi Moore — 'The Substance'

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin — 'A Real Pain'

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña — 'Emilia Pérez'

Best Young Actor/Actress: Maisy Stella — 'My Old Ass'

Best Acting Ensemble: 'Conclave'

Best Director: Jon M. Chu — 'Wicked'

Best Original Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat — 'The Substance'

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan — 'Conclave'

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke — 'Nosferatu'

Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales — 'Wicked'

Best Editing: Marco Costa — 'Challengers'

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell — 'Wicked'

Best Hair and Makeup: 'The Substance'

Best Visual Effects: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer — 'Dune: Part Two'

Best Animated Feature: 'The Wild Robot'

Best Comedy: 'A Real Pain' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (TIE)

Best Foreign Language Film: 'Emilia Pérez'

Best Song: 'El Mal' – 'Emilia Pérez' — Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Best Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — 'Challengers'

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards were originally scheduled for January 12, but were postponed twice due to the wildfires which ravaged Southern California.