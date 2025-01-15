Conclave, starring British actor Ralph Fiennes, leads the Bafta film awards nominations with 12 nods | Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Conclave, starring British actor Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal overseeing the election of a new pope, leads the Bafta film awards nominations with 12 nods.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bafta nominations are out and one film has led the way in nominations this year. Conclave, starring British actor Ralph Fiennes, has walked away with no less than 12 awards nominations.

In the movie, Cardinal Lawrence, played by Fiennes, is tasked with one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, participating in the selection of a new pope. The synopsis reveals that the cardinal, surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, “soon uncovers a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiennes, has been nominated in the leading actor category, German-born director Berger is up for best director, and the film also garnered a supporting actress nod for Italian-born US star Isabella Rossellini, as well as nominations for casting, best film, outstanding British film category, adapted screenplay and cinematography.

In a statement the All Quiet On The Western Front director Berger hailed his “wonderful crew”, and said that being a filmmaker, and his movie Conclave, were about being filled with “doubt”. He said: “Thank you so very much, Bafta! At its core Conclave is about doubt and that is how we set out on every filmmaking journey.

“The only way through is to be surrounded by a team of like-minded people who bond together to strive for the unattainable goal — perfection. I am so happy to have been on this journey with Tessa, Peter, Ralph, Stanley, Isabella, and a group of intrepid explorers: my wonderful crew.”

Conclave, starring British actor Ralph Fiennes, leads the Bafta film awards nominations with 12 nods | Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved

British writer Peter Straughan, who wrote the screenplay, said he was “thrilled”, and called it a “labour of love from the beginning”. He said: “I am honoured and thrilled to have been nominated for my work on Conclave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project was a labour of love from the beginning – a genuine collaboration – and it’s been a special pleasure to see audiences around the world respond to the film in such a warm and engaged way. Many, many thanks to Bafta.”

How to watch Conclave

With so many Bafta nominations, you may be wondering where you can watch the masterpiece yourself. Having been first released in the UK on November 29 last year, the movie has now made its way to streaming services, however there is still time to catch it on the silver screen too if you’d prefer to watch it in its full cinematic glory.

Conclave is available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Video and SkyStore priced at £15.99 or you can buy it via any of these streaming services for £19.99. If you would like a trip to the pictures, you can also watch Conclave at selected Vue, Showcase and Everyman cinemas.

Bafta nominations

Also getting a run of nominations are Anora, science fiction film Dune: Part Two starring Chalamet as a son of a prominent family who leads a rebellion against a space empire and Wicked, who are all on seven total nods, and biopic A Complete Unknown and comedy drama Kneecap with six nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also five nominations for Nosferatu, based on the 1922 horror of the same name that was slated for destruction after a copyright case was made by Irish writer and Dracula author Bram Stoker’s family, and The Substance – which sees Moore portray a TV fitness instructor who seeks to become young again with mysterious injections after being fired from her job.