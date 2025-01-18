Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jazz legend Tony Bennett’s son Danny has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the family trust - by his own sisters.

The daughters of American jazz legend Tony Bennett have accused their brother of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the family trust. Almost one year after their father’s death, in June last year, Antonia and Johanna Bennett filed a lawsuit against Danny Bennett, who is the sole trustee of The Tony Bennett 1994 Family Trust.

The sisters claimed that there were unaccounted for assets and in November, Danny filed a motion to transfer the petition to surrogate's court or to dismiss it. In response Antonia and Johanna, who are beneficiaries of the trust along with their brother Dae, have now filed another motion with the court expressing their "serious concerns" about his "mismanagement".

In documents obtained by People magazine, they wrote: “Danny acted in multiple, conflicting fiduciary capacities for an extended period prior to Tony’s death and took (for himself and his children) significant funds from the Family Trust. Moreover, as publicised by Danny to various media outlets, at some point prior to Tony’s death, Tony entered a phase of diminished capacity, which means Tony was no longer able to act as co-Trustee, leaving Danny to serve as sole Trustee of the Family Trust with no oversight.”

The sisters feel during this time, there has been a "lack of transparency" because Danny was effectively acting without supervision and so believe they have a right to an accounting of his actions both before and after their father's death.

The documents stated: “[Tony] expressed a clear intention and direction in his estate plans that all four of his children be treated equally."

Accusing their brother of writing cheques using the trust’s funds "as he saw fit", making "multiple gifts to himself" amounting to $200,700 in 2022 and they also claim he took advances of $50,000 each month on top of his commission as Tony's business manager from as far back as 2021, despite formal arrangements not being made until the following year.

The filing alleged Danny’s company RPM received almost $2.6 million in commissions, while Johanna and Antonia have each only received $245,000 each from the trust. The documents stated: “Without more information about Tony’s income, it is unclear whether the payments Danny was making to himself exceed what was contractually owed to him.

“Statements and management agreements provided by Danny indicate that commissions paid to [RPM Productions] appear to have been much higher than they should have been based on Tony’s income.”

The legendary crooner created his trust in 1994 with his sons appointed co-trustees, amended in 2008, with Danny and Tony himself named co-trustees. Dae and Tony's widow, Susan Bendetto, are also named as respondents in the lawsuit.

Antonia and Johanna have accused the pair of "avoiding accountability for Danny's actions" and say the pair “lack standing” to see an accounting for the period before the singer's passing, with their request to see it from the time after his death as “premature."

A source close to Danny insisted he only ever worked in the "best interest" of his father. They said: "Tony and Danny Bennett have worked together for over 40 years, and the record of their successful partnership speaks for itself. Tony thoughtfully planned his estate to reflect his wishes and generously provided for his loved ones.

"Danny has always acted in Tony’s best interest and has worked diligently to ensure his father’s plans were honoured and carried out. It is unfortunate and sad that some are choosing to dispute his decisions rather than honouring Tony’s legacy."

Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016 but continued to record and perform until 2021. He recorded tracks with Lady Gaga from 2018 until early 2020 for their 2021 album Love for Sale.

During his illustrious career, Tony received numerous accolades, including 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He sold more than 50 million records worldwide and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He died on July 21, 2023 at his home in New York City, following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.