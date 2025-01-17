Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five months before film director David Lynch’s death, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema,

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world of Hollywood is in mourning for Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive director David Lynch. Actress Naomi Watts, who starred in Mulholland Drive said “my heart is broken’ and revealed that David Lynch “put me on the map.”

On Instagram, Naomi Watts wrote: “My heart is broken. My Buddy Dave… The world will not be the same without him. His creative mentorship was truly powerful. He put me on the map. The world I’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right. Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, beaming with light, speaking words from another era, making me laugh and feel at ease. How did he even “see me” when I was so well hidden, and I’d even lost sight of myself?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t just his art that impacted me – his wisdom, humor, and love gave me a special sense of belief in myself I’d never accessed before.

“Every moment together felt charged with a presence I've rarely seen or known. Probably because, yes, he seemed to live in an altered world, one that I feel beyond lucky to have been a small part of. And David invited all to glimpse into that world through his exquisite storytelling, which elevated cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers across the globe.

“I just cannot believe that he's gone. I’m in pieces but forever grateful for our friendship. I’m yelling from the bullhorn: Godspeed, Buddy Dave! Thank you for your everything. —Buttercup xox”

As Mulholland Drive director David Lynch dies, can you watch Twin Peaks in the UK? | TPP

David Lynch’s filmography included The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. He was also famed for the iconic TV show Twin Peaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you watch Twin Peaks in the UK?

If you want to buy Twin Peaks: From Z to A box, you can do so on Amazon. You can also stream the first two seasons of Twin Peaks on Paramount Plus and they are also available to buy from the likes of Apple and Prime Video.

You can stream Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW, if you want to buy it, it is available on Apple and Prime Video.