The Loose Women star showed off her dance moves whilst out in London following split from Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford, 64, enjoyed a night out in London with celebrity pals Ryan Clark and Lizzie Cundy over the weekend. The TV presenter sang along to Montell Jordan's hit 1995 song, This Is How We Do It. The Radio 2 star Rylan Clark shared the clip to Instagram stories and captioned the post: “Saucy mare.” The pair were also joined by fellow TV personality Lizzie Cundy.

Ruth and Rylan have been friends for many years and previously hosted the ITV daytime show This Morning together.

The TV presenter deserved a night out after she recently opened up about her mum Joan’s health. Joan, 94, had a fall in December which left with a broken pelvis and bruised eye. The Loose Women panellist revealed her mother was admitted to hospital and would spend Christmas in hospital.

Ruth Langsford was previously married to Eamonn Holmes from 2010 to 2024 and are parents to son Jack Holmes together. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in May 2024. Ruth and Eamon previously hosted This Morning but were famously axed from the show in November 2020.

At the time their spokesperson said: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.” The couple share 22-year-old son Jack Homes.

