KSI and Wayne Bridge were due to fight in March but the ex-footballer has now pulled out.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City footballer Wayne Bridge and YouTuber KSI were set to fight in a highly anticipated boxing match on March 29.

Former Chelsea and Manchester City footballer Wayne Bridge and YouTuber KSI were set to fight in a highly anticipated boxing match on March 29. However, after KSI made “deeply personal” comments the footballer has now pulled.

During a heated face to face exchange on Saturday (January 18) KSI - real name Olajide Olayinka Williams - said : “Aren’t you the guy that let John Terry smash your ex?” When Bridge replied, “You want to go there straight away do you?”

In part of the statement shared on Instagram Wayne Bridge said: “I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation.”

Who is Wayne Bridge’s ex Vanessa Perroncel?

Vanessa Perroncel is a French underwear model and dated Wayne Bridge from 2005 to 2009. The exes share a son, Jaydon, together who was born in 2006. They split following allegations Vanessa had an affair with Wayne’s team mate John Terry - which she denied.

The model has stayed out of the limelight but after the fallout over the weekend she recently shared a poignant quote on her social media which read: “The smallest minds often come with the biggest mouths.”

In 2016 she was rumoured to be dating Cheryl Tweedy’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. According to the Express the pair had grown close. However it appears Vanessa is now single.

What happened with Wayne Bridge and John Terry?

In 2010, Wayne Bridge gave up his place in the England squad and Terry was stripped of his captaincy following the allegations of infidelity. Following the scandal, Wayne famously refused to shake John's hand during Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in 2010.

Who is Wayne Bridge married to now?

Wayne is married to The Saturdays and Loose Women star Frankie Bridge. The couple married in 2014 and share two sons together Parker and Carter. It is not known if Vanessa is in a relationship.

