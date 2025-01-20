Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Chelsea and Manchester City footballer Wayne Bridge has pulled out of his highly anticipated boxing match against YouTuber KSI after the social media star made offensive remarks about his ex-girlfriend.

The fight, scheduled for March 29 in Manchester as part of Misfits Boxing, was called off after KSI taunted Bridge during a face-off, referencing his ex-girlfriend and her alleged affair with former teammate John Terry - a claim she has consistently denied.

During the heated exchange, KSI mocked Bridge, saying: “Aren’t you the guy that let John Terry smash your ex?” When Bridge replied, “You want to go there straight away do you?” KSI continued, “I’m pretty sure that’s what you’re known for,” before starting a chant of “Vanessa woah, Vanessa woah.”

In a statement explaining his decision to withdraw, Bridge said: “I’m sure a lot of you have seen what happened on Saturday night at the Misfits Boxing event. Firstly, I think it’s important that I explain my reason for accepting the fight. I always like to challenge myself. This felt like a good opportunity to go up against an interesting opponent on a big stage.

“I have always loved boxing as part of my everyday training routine. I was fully prepared to train hard and have some fun. Of course, I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation. I’m a family man first, and my priority is protecting them.

“My opponent is someone that many children look up to around the world, including my kids. I hope one day he will look back on this differently. I personally don’t want to be involved in these exchanges. I will no longer be fighting on March 29.

“I’m still looking out for my next big challenge and have some exciting things coming up in 2025. Thanks for all the love. The support has been overwhelming. I want my friends and family to know how special they are. Deep down, I know this is the right thing to do.”

KSI has yet to respond to the backlash, and a replacement opponent for the March 29 event has not been announced.