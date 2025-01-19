Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI hasn't fought for more than a year but he could make a return against ex-England footballer Wayne Bridge.

YouTuber KSI will take on former England and Chelsea footballer Wayne Bridge in his next boxing fight. KSI, 31, has a 4-1-1 professional boxing record along with a pair of amateur bouts. He was last in action in October 2023, when Tommy Fury beat him by unanimous decision.

The Londoner, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji contested the result of that encounter, claiming there was "no evidence" Fury beat him. While he hasn't returned to the ring since, he has remained active through his Misfits Boxing promotion.

KSI will take on Bridge in Manchester on March 29. The former footballer, 44, previously claimed victory over Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in a 2018 charity bout for Sport Relief.

A 36-cap England international, Bridge racked up more than 300 Premier League appearances in a playing career spent mostly at Chelsea and Southampton. He was part of Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and at Euro 2004, with the Three Lions reaching the knockout stages of all three tournaments.

KSI had been due to take on Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in Dublin in August 2024. He pulled out of the event, though, citing injury issues which he was unable to shake.

According to Bet365, the start time for KSI v Wayne Bridge is yet to be officially confirmed, but as the headline bout of Misfits X Series 21 it is expected to get underway at approximately 22:00 GMT. The venue of KSI v Wayne Bridge is also yet to be confirmed but it is suggested that it will take place at Manchester's Co-op Live venue, which has a capacity of 23,500.