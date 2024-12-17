Conor McGregor has announced a boxing match against Logan Paul, marking his return to the ring after recent controversies surrounding the UFC star.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fight is expected to take place in India, according to McGregor's social media post.

McGregor, 36, set social media abuzz early Tuesday morning when he dismissed rumours of a bout with Georgian-Spanish fighter Ilia Topuria. In the same announcement, he revealed his agreement to fight Paul while also teasing his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rumours of a bout with (Topuria) are false,” McGregor wrote on X. “I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

The former two-weight UFC champion has not competed in the UFC since 2021, following consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier. Despite his absence, McGregor remains one of the sport's biggest pay-per-view attractions.

In his statement, McGregor said: “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambrani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed.”

Conor McGregor agrees a boxing match with Logan Paul | Getty Images

This fight would mark McGregor’s third appearance in the boxing ring, following his high-profile bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and an exhibition against Michael McGrane in Dublin two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes after McGregor was ordered to pay nearly €250,000 (£208,000) in damages after being found liable for assaulting 35-year-old Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018. McGregor has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting the encounter was consensual.

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual, and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath,” McGregor posted on X. “I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.”

Logan Paul, seen here wearing a Charizard Pokemon Card, is the current owner of the most expensive Pokemon card to be sold | Getty Images

Logan Paul, McGregor’s upcoming opponent, has made a name for himself as a YouTuber-turned-boxer. The 29-year-old has fought twice professionally, including a win over Dillon Danis in 2023 and a loss to KSI in 2019. Paul also faced five-weight champion Floyd Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition contest that ended in a non-scored draw.

Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, recently challenged McGregor following his points victory over Mike Tyson earlier this year. However, McGregor’s focus now appears to be on Logan Paul.

The fight date has yet to be officially confirmed and further details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.