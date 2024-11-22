Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor McGregor’s longtime partner was seen accompanying the UFC fighter to court, where he faced accusations of raping a woman at a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Dee Devlin, 37, is a businesswoman and the longtime partner of the Irish boxing champion. The couple met in 2008 at a nightclub in Dublin, shortly after McGregor had left his plumbing apprenticeship to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

McGregor proposed to her on her 33rd birthday in August 2020, as the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. The couple share four children together, Conor Jr. (born May 2017), Croía (born January 2019), Rían (born May 2021), and Mack (born 2023).

Despite their long-term relationship and engagement, no formal wedding plans have been publicly announced. McGregor has previously expressed a desire for an extravagant wedding in Ireland, saying: "We have got to find the location. It's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process."

Devlin's support has also been instrumental in McGregor's rise to fame. McGregor has credited her as a key reason for his success, saying: "My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't ... ."

Conor McGregor, with his partner Dee Devlin leave the court, as the court breaks for the jury's decision in the civil action case. | Sportsfile via Getty Images

According to reports, Devlin’s involvement in McGregor’s career extends beyond personal support as she works within his management team, handling finances and other aspects of his professional life.

McGregor had faced an accusation in the civil court that he “brutally raped and battered” mother-of-one Nikita Hand, 35 at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018. Ms Hand was awarded £188,000 in damages, following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge.

The case, which began on November 5, detailed allegations against McGregor following the incident on December 9, 2018. Ms Hand and her colleague, Danielle Kealy, had accompanied McGregor and his friend, James Lawrence, to the suite after their work Christmas party. The court was told they had been drinking heavily and using cocaine during the night.

Ms Hand testified that McGregor pinned her to a bed and assaulted her. She recounted fearing for her life, saying she thought she would never see her young daughter again as Mr McGregor was “choking” her.

Ms Hand described extensive bruises and abrasions, including purple and blue marks on her hands and wrists, a bloodied scratch on her breast, and neck tenderness she attributed to being placed in a chokehold. She was later diagnosed with PTSD and continues to suffer from severe psychological trauma.

In response to the jury’s verdict, McGregor has said he will be appealing Friday’s decision at the High Court in Dublin. He wrote on social platform X: “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages.

“I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”