A woman has accused Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Nikita Ni Laimhin - who has no automatic right to anonymity - testified at the Dublin High Court on Tuesday (November 5) that McGregor "wasn't taking no for an answer," and was going to kill her, alleging he had placed her in a “choke-hold” and left her with extensive bruises and abrasions.

According to the mother-of-one, the incident began when 36-year-old McGregor, a figure she once considered a “hero,” allegedly picked her up along with a friend following a Christmas party on December 8. She recounted that after sharing drinks and cocaine, the group headed to a penthouse suite at the Beacon Hotel, where she found herself alone in a bedroom with McGregor.

The fighter, nicknamed “Notorious”, was in court to hear Justice Alexander Owens tell the jury it is alleged Ms Ni Laimhin was sexually assaulted by Mr McGregor and another man, James Lawrence on December 9. The judge said that it is alleged that the pair had “in effect raped her”.

John Gordon SC for Ms Ni Laimhin said that the pair were known to each other as they were in the same age group, from the same area and had mutual friends and had been in contact at various times through social media. At the time she lived in the Dublin suburb of Drimnagh with her partner and seven-year-old daughter.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

She told the court that the UFC superstar initiated unwanted advances and told her to “relax babe” as he pinned her to the bed. Despite her attempts to resist and express discomfort, she said he persisted, ultimately forcing himself upon her.

She said: “I remember then being in the bedroom and there was a security guard over by the window and another security guard closed the door between the two rooms. I remember thinking, why is there three men in the room and I’m the only one here.” Ms Ni Laimhin was then left alone in the bedroom with Mr McGregor when he attempted to “come on to me”, and tried to kiss her and rub her face.

She added: “I knew what he was looking for. I said I don’t feel comfortable Conor. I said I know Dee (Mr McGregor’s partner) and I know her family. “I tried to talk him around, that I didn’t want to have sex and wasn’t there for anything like that.

“He just wasn’t taking no for an answer. He pinned me to the bed and told me to relax babe. I remember putting my arms up to keep him away from me. He kept pushing his weight down on top of me.”

It is alleged later by defence that she went on to have sex with Mr Lawrence, but Mr Gordon said she has no recollection of such an event ever happening.

Ms Ni Laimhin’s distress was later documented by Dr Daniel Keane, a gynecologist and forensic examiner, who described the extensive bruising and abrasions he found across her body, including her face, arms, fingers, forearms, knuckles, legs, lower back and buttocks.

Nikita Ni Laimhin outside the High Court in Dublin, where Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor was appearing for a personal injury case against him. Picture date: Tuesday November 5, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire | Niall Carson/PA Wire

She also had a 9cm scratch on her left breast. Her also stated that Ms Ni Laimhin was worried about a tampon she had been wearing on the night she was allegedly assaulted. Dr Keane explained how he had to use forceps to remove the tampon which had been “wedged inside”.

He told the court how he has carried out hundreds of examinations on women, and said the extent of bruising on Ms Ni Laimhin was “quite unusual”. Mr Gordon told the court: “In the face of this, Mr McGregor will tell you that this was a consensual encounter, that they were just having fun and a bit of rough sex. That’s his answer.

“What did I say about common sense? Don’t be fooled into leaving it behind in this (court) room. What he is saying is that she gave him a licence to carry out what has to have been a brutal assault on her body.”

The defence claimed in the evidence booklet that Ms Ni Laimhin had several opportunities to complain to people about how she was treated but did not. It will also claim that Ms Ni Laimhin is engaged in an attempt at extortion, the court heard.

Mr Gordon said that his client is being called a “gold digger and a fraud”, adding: “Brave. But where is the bravery in this? Bravery ultimately sits with my client. Because she pursued her mission for vindication and compensation to which she is entitled. And for these defendants to breezily and cheekily dispose of her claim is something you will consider in due course.”

Earlier the jury was sworn in at the High Court and told that they are judges of fact as to what happened and will have to draw a conclusion and it will be based on their decision. The action is expected to last around two weeks.