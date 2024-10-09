UFC fans believe they can beat Conor McGregor in a fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

388 fans - 16% overall - believe they can follow Khabib and Dustin Poirier in beating Conor McGregor.

Action Network surveyed over 2,000 UFC fans, who revealed some surprising opinions about the fighters they think they can take on, the celebrity battles they’d love to see, and even the animals they believe they could defeat in a fight.

When asked which male UFC fighter they think they could beat in a fight, 16% of fans had the confidence (or hubris) to say they could take on Conor McGregor. Known for his trash-talking and charisma, McGregor’s polarizing personality may have contributed to him topping the list of fighters fans feel they could defeat.

Coming in behind McGregor were UFC champions like Sean O'Malley and Jon Jones, each earning 10% of the vote. Despite their elite status, some fans seem to believe they have a fighting chance. O'Malley was seen as the most beatable fighter among younger fans, with those aged 18-24 picking him over other contenders.

UFC fighters that fans think they can beat in a fight.

On the women’s side, Kayla Harrison and Natalia Silva tied as the most beatable, with 12% of fans believing they could take them in a fight. Julianna Peña, Alexa Grasso, and Jéssica Andrade followed suit, all earning 11% of the vote.

Celebrity Fight Fans Are Dying to See: Musk vs. Zuckerberg

It’s no secret that UFC fans love a good spectacle, and when it comes to celebrity matchups, there’s one bout that stands head and shoulders above the rest. A whopping 22% of fans said they want to see Elon Musk square off against Mark Zuckerberg in the octagon. The tech titans have teased a potential fight on social media, and UFC fans are clearly intrigued by the possibility.

Another anticipated showdown is a battle of the U.S. political heavyweights — Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden. This fight garnered 19% of the vote, with Trump (famously born in New York) edging out Biden as the predicted winner. Fans also expressed interest in seeing musical rivals Kendrick Lamar and Drake duke it out, with Lamar winning 16% of the vote.

Other notable celebrity matchups included Bobby Flay vs. Gordon Ramsay (9%), Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul (7%), and Jay-Z vs. Lil Wayne (6%). Notably, there’s less demand for a showdown between the Paul brothers (natives of Ohio). It’s clear that UFC fans have a broad imagination when it comes to who they’d like to see step into the cage.

Celebrity Fight (Winner By Vote)

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg Winner: Elon Musk

Trump vs Biden Winner: Donald Trump

Kendrick Lamar vs Drake Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Bobby Flay vs Gordon Ramsey Winner: Gordon Ramsey

Justin Trudeau vs Donald Trump Winner: Justin Trudeau