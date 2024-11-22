Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who accused Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 has been awarded £188,000 in damages by a civil court.

The Irish mixed martial arts fighter, 36, previously told Dublin’s High Court he had consensual sex with Nikita Hand in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, who is also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, however, has lost her lawsuit against McGregor’s friend, James Lawrence, who she also accused of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was 248,603.60 euro. Mr McGregor had faced an accusation that he “brutally raped and battered” Nikita Hand at a hotel in south Dublin in December 2018.

Following eight days of evidence and three days listening to closing speeches and the judge’s charge, the jury of eight women and four men spent six hours and 10 minutes deliberating before returning with its verdict.

Mr McGregor shook his head after the jury read out that Ms Hand had won her case against him. He was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, parents, sister and brother-in-law.

He sat in the back row of the court, between his partner and mother, Margaret. Ms Hand, 35, cried and was hugged by her partner and supporters. A number of police were in the courtroom as the verdict was delivered.