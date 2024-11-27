Dee Devlin responds after Conor McGregor loses civil rape trial

Dee Devlin, the longtime partner and fiancée of Conor McGregor has spoken out after the UFC star lost his civil sexual assault case.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGregor, 36, was ordered to pay €248,603.60 (£188,000) in damages to Nikita Hand, 35, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, after a civil case over allegations stemming from a December 9, 2018 incident at a Dublin hotel.

The case, which began on November 5, detailed the claims against the MMA star, who was accused of pinning Ms Hand to a bed and assaulting her, as well as “choking” her. McGregor's partner of 15 years, Dee Devlin, attended the hearings alongside him, arriving hand-in-hand. On Tuesday night, Devlin took to Instagram with a lengthy post passionately defending McGregor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting a family snap of herself and McGregor with two of their four children, she said: “I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM! Our four beautiful children whose smiling faces and happy hearts are testimony to the man he is and who we are! No one is entitled to comment on our relationship - we trust one another and love one another. Nothing or nobody will change that. Our family stands strong!”

However, she disabled comments on her Instagram posts and stories.

Dee Devlin, the longtime partner and fiancée of Conor McGregor has spoken out after the UFC star lost his civil sexual assault case. | Sportsfile via Getty Images

In the long rant posted on her Instagram stories, Devlin made a series of shocking allegations against Ms Hand, which she claimed supported by ‘CCTV evidence’. She went on to reveal she and McGregor had “come out stronger than ever” after dealing “with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship.” Devlin concluded her post with another dig saying: “They without sin cast the first stone.”

Her rant comes hours after McGregor vowed to appeal the verdict but admitted he has made 'mistakes'. He wrote on X: "People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual, and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision. I can’t go back, and I will move forward."

“I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym - the fight game awaits.”

McGregor and Devlin met in 2008 at a nightclub in Dublin, shortly after McGregor had left his plumbing apprenticeship to pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

McGregor proposed to her on her 33rd birthday in August 2020, as the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. The couple share four children together, Conor Jr. (born May 2017), Croía (born January 2019), Rían (born May 2021), and Mack (born 2023).