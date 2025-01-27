Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge blaze is set to rip through Gail Platt’s old house next week.

Coronation Street is set to be rocked by a deadly fire as blaze rips through Gail Platt's old house on Coronation Street next week.

The legendary character - who was played by actress Helen Worth for 50 years - left ITV's Coronation Street on Christmas Day and her house (No.8) was bought by her son David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) but new pictures have shown that the fire will destroy the property.

In scenes set to air on Monday February 3, a mysterious hooded figure will be seen pushing a petrol-soaked rag through the letterbox. David shares the home with his wife Shona Platt (Julia Goulding), his stepson Max Turner (Paddy Bever) and his daughter Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie), but at the time of the incident, they are all out celebrating the birthday of Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) at the Bistro.

However, along with the other local children Ruby Dobbs (Billie Naylor), Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan), Lily gets bored with the party and the four of them sneak into the house where they start to live stream a seance.

Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) spots the live stream on social media and notices matches in the video, so she races over to the house to get the children out.

But at the same time, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) is furious with Toyah for reporting her to social services so heads inside and knocks her unconscious.

Viewers will be left wondering if Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) - who is wandering around the cobbles in a drunken state - is responsible for the blaze, or if David's feud with gang lord Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) has come to a head.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

