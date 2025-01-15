Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helen Flanagan is best known for starring as Robbie Webster in the ITV soap.

Actress Helen Flanagan has reportedly been banned from driving after being caught speeding twice in just seventeen days. The actress, 38, claimed her boyfriend Robbie Talbot - who accompanied her to court - was driving the Audi Q7 at the time of the offences.

The former Coronation Street star appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 15) charged with failing to provide documents over the alleged speeding. According to The Sun Helen Flanagan was handed a six month driving ban and fined £3,000 in total. She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £800 and prosecution costs totalling £110.

It was reported that the Audi was clocked at going 42 mph in a 30 mph zone and then 51 mph in a 40 mph zone. The actress explained to the court that she lived in a very remote area and would struggle without a driving licence.

The Sun reported that Chairman David Holley said: "We have listened carefully to everything said today, in particular we take into account the arguments in relation to your three children, the impact your children’s father would suffer, your current partner and the impact a ban would have on your mental health.

“It is a high bar to pass and it is inevitable that every disqualification comes with an element of hardship. We are not satisfied that you or those around you would suffer exceptional hardship if you were disqualified from driving.”

Helen Flanagan shares three children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie with ex-fiancé footballer Scott Sinclair. She began dating her new boyfriend Robbie in 2024.

