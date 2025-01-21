Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street has been ITV since 1960 but it seems the ITV soap is in crisis.

The ITV soap has tackled many dramas over the past few decades but it seems to be having a real life crisis on set. In the past year Coronation Street has seen 22 actors leave or be axed from the soap.

Helen Worth quit the soap, which was her own choice, after 50 years with her final scenes airing over the Christmas Period. According to reports just 2.6million viewers tuned in to watch the Christmas Day special. It may sound a lot but seems nothing compared to the Gavin and Stacey special which garnered over 12.3 million viewers.

However since November, Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley), Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Colson Smith (Craig Tinker), Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) and Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir) have all announced they will be leaving the show though some are not through choice.

According to Mail Online the next person to be axed could be fan-favourite Samia Longchambon who is best known for playing Maria Connor.

The source revealed: “Samia's friends on the show are said to be 'disgusted someone would openly say she would be sacked,' particularly when this person is 'one of her castmates' agents. So many people are worried about their futures at Corrie. We need to stick together, not have our agents going at others.”

As viewing figures drop it seems no one is safe from the cut as the ITV soap tries to get back on top.

