Lucy Fallon welcomes second child with footballer boyfriend.

The Coronation Street actress has given birth to a baby girl. Lucy Fallon shred the happy news on her Instagram account after sharing a photo of the new arrival with the caption: “our teeny angel girl is here11/1/25 x”

The Corrie star, 29, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in the ITV soap welcomed her second child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 27. The actress and Preston North End footballer also share a son, Sonny who is 23 months old.

Celebrity friends flooded the comments to congratulate the TV star. Coronation co-star Helen Flanagan wrote: “Congratulations darling.” Actress Alexandra Mardell commented: “Beautiful! Congrats to you all,” and Corrie star Katie McGlynn added: “Beautiful!! Congratulations to you all.”

Lucy Fallon previously claimed she wanted to have three children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, she said: “I’ve changed my mind now. I couldn’t do it! My sister Laura has three – all boys, too. Maybe just one more.

“I do like being a young mum. I feel like I’m still 17, then I remind myself: ‘You are 29 this year!’ Having children changes things.”

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson have been dating since 2020 after meeting through friends a few years before. The actress sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2022. A few months later in January 2023 they welcomed their first child, big-brother, Sonny.

