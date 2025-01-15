Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon welcomes second baby with PNE footballer Ryan Ledson

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

15th Jan 2025, 11:50am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lucy Fallon welcomes second child with footballer boyfriend.

The Coronation Street actress has given birth to a baby girl. Lucy Fallon shred the happy news on her Instagram account after sharing a photo of the new arrival with the caption: “our teeny angel girl is here11/1/25 x”

The Corrie star, 29, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in the ITV soap welcomed her second child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson, 27. The actress and Preston North End footballer also share a son, Sonny who is 23 months old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrity friends flooded the comments to congratulate the TV star. Coronation co-star Helen Flanagan wrote: “Congratulations darling.” Actress Alexandra Mardell commented: “Beautiful! Congrats to you all,” and Corrie star Katie McGlynn added: “Beautiful!! Congratulations to you all.”

Lucy Fallon previously claimed she wanted to have three children. In an interview with Fabulous magazine, she said: “I’ve changed my mind now. I couldn’t do it! My sister Laura has three – all boys, too. Maybe just one more.

“I do like being a young mum. I feel like I’m still 17, then I remind myself: ‘You are 29 this year!’ Having children changes things.”

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson have been dating since 2020 after meeting through friends a few years before. The actress sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2022. A few months later in January 2023 they welcomed their first child, big-brother, Sonny.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:Coronation StreetRyan LedsonInstagramITVCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice