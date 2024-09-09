Two of ITV’s reality TV fly-on-the-wall series’ which follow some of the best loved famous faces won’t be returning. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Two of ITV’s reality TV fly-on-the-wall series’ which follow some of the best loved famous faces won’t be returning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billie Faiers has decided she doesn’t want to return to film another series of her ITVBe programme, The Family Diaries, after six years. Meanwhile, Drama Queens will also not come back to ITVBe, broadcast bosses have confirmed.

Faiers decision to move away from the show comes three years after her sister, Sam Faiers also stepped down from her own fly-on-the-wall documentary, The Mummy Diaries, after seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billie, aged 34, and her husband Greg have been giving viewers an insight into their marriage and home life with their children Nelly, nine, Arthur, six, and Margot, one, through their show - but now it seems they have decided it’s time for the cameras to stop rolling.

A source close to Billie told The Sun that the upcoming season will be her last. They said: “Billie has loved her time on the show and had loads of fun, but thinks it’s time she let her kids grow up away from the cameras for a bit.

“She adores the memories she has made and will treasure them forever, she’s so grateful to the production company, but is excited about exploring new options with ITV.”They added that “there is no bad blood” with the broadcaster.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that The Family Diaries will still return for one more series later in the year. “We are currently in production with a new series of The Family Diaries to air on ITVX and ITVBe later this year and are in conversations with Billie about projects for 2025,”they said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drama Queens, on the other hand, which aired for the first time in April won’t be back on our screens due to logistical and financial reasons. The show followed female stars of soaps such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale such Lucy Fallon, Roxy Shahidi, Amy Walsh and Jorgie Porter, as they went about their daily lives.

A source told The Sun that Drama Queens had become “quite difficult and expensive to make", particularly as soap stars also had to balance filming with their busy schedules. They added: "Drama Queens was launched amid a lot of excitement and fanfare, but proved logistically quite difficult and expensive to make. Luring the talent to open up about their personal lives was costly and they all had busy filming schedules for their various acting jobs and family commitments.”

They went on: "Plus the soap fanbase didn't translate to automatic audiences as reality viewers tend to be quite a younger demographic. In the end producers decided it was best to leave it as a one off series and focus on new projects and trial new formats."

A spokesman for ITV said: "There are no current plans for a second series of Drama Queens but the first series is available for viewers to enjoy on ITVX, and we wouldn’t rule out revisiting the show in the future."