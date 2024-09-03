Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have reportedly signed up to be a duo on the celebrity version of BBC's hit reality game show The Traitors. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Celebrity couple Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have reportedly signed up for the celebrity version of hit reality show The Traitors.

Little has been confirmed about the show yet, but there has been lots of speculation about who will appear on the show including a Hollywood star, a Love Island favourite, and a former MP - and now it’s been said that bosses have reportedly signed up a top celeb couple as a duo.

BBC bosses are said to have signed Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, as they allegedly want to replicate Diane and Ross from the regular edition of the series last year, who, unbeknownst to the other contestants, were mother and son.

Of course, Daly and Vernon, who have been married for more than 20 years, so any fellow contestants would know about their connection. But an insider has claimed that the format will still work.

A source told The Sun: “Although the famous couple won't have any secrecy around the fact they are linked, it will still create huge amounts of suspicion and paranoia and really test allegiances.

“Will family ties prevent them from stabbing their relative or partner in the back Would it warp the normal dynamic between the Traitors when it comes time to 'murder' their loved ones?”

The insider also said that having Daly on the show would make for “compulsory viewing” because of her relationship with The Traitors host Claudia Winkelman. The pair have been presenting BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing for the last decade, and have formed a close friendship as a result.

Other celebrity duos rumoured to be involved in the show include father-and-son duo Harry Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp, and also father-and-mother pair Judy and Andy Murray.