Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollyoaks announced a huge cast cull in February 2024 and has since seen over 20 actors quit.

Actress Sophie Porley has revealed she has quit acting for good following a terrifying panic attack. The actress, 31, was best known for playing Ellie Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap. Ellie left Hollyoaks with Holly Cuningham in 2018 after the two set off for a new life in Paris.

Since leaving the soap Sophie has become a social media influencer with over 160,000 followers on Instagram. The former Hollyoaks star explained she had a traumatic experience when auditioning for a new role. Speaking on The Muse Podcast Sophie said: “I hadn't intended to transition to social media stuff when I came off Hollyoaks. My intention was to continue acting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don't know if I've really spoken about this, but I'm not really acting anymore. Because I had a few auditions when I finished Hollyoaks and I think I put so much pressure on myself to go from that to another acting job I felt real pressure.

“My agency sent me an audition and there was pages and pages of dialogue to learn. I went into my agency to record the audition, and I put so much pressure on myself I walked out of their building and had a panic attack.

“I was in the train station and I literally had to sit on the floor. I couldn't breathe.At that moment, I was like, 'I'm really putting too much pressure on myself to get another acting job,' so I took a step back.”

Podcast host Chloe Lloyd asked Sophie if she would ever go back to acting in Hollyoaks to which she replied “Never say never, but I don't have any plans to. It's not something on my radar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now