Gavin and Stacey fans are getting excited after one of the show’s stars revealed that filming has started for the upcoming Christmas special.

The beloved BBC comedy was announced to be returning for a one-off Christmas special in December. The show became one of the biggest comedy hits for the broadcaster, with the last episode, which aired during Christmas 2019, pulling in an incredible 18.5m viewers.

Fans were rightfully excited when news of a return to Barry island was announced. Now James Corden, one of the series’ star and co-creators, has confirmed that filming as begun.

On Instagram, the former late night US talkshow host posted an image of beloved character Smithy’s work van, alongside the caption: “Day 1. Here we go x”

Ruth Corden, the actor’s sister, said underneath the post: “ITS. ALL. GO. GO. GO.” Fans’ excitement is reaching fever pitch, with one commenting underneath Corden’s post: “I am SO EXCITED! If he doesn’t marry Nessa I’m going to kick off!”

The last episode of the show saw long-time will-they-won’t-they couple Smithy and Nessa’s relationship come to a head when Nessa got down on one knee to propose. However, viewers were left scrambling after the famous theme song kicked in before we got to see his answer.

Other members of the cast have been spotted on Barry Island, where the show is partly set, ahead of filming getting underway. Ruth Jones, co-creator and actress who played Nessa, was spotted on the island, while road closures, believed to be in place to facilitate filming, have been announced by the council for the coming week.