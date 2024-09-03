Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Good Morning Britain viewers were left puzzled this morning (September 3) after host Susanna Reid pulled out of hosting duties.

The TV presenter was due to host the morning news show alongside regular host Ed Balls, but was quickly replaced by Ranvir Singh. Reid, 53, returned to the show on Monday’s episode following a summer break.

However, confused viewers watched as Singh and Balls took to the famous desk instead. Singh quickly told fans that that her co-star was missing from the show due to a family emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "If you're wondering where Susanna is, one of her boys has been taken ill overnight and she needed to stay with him, so we are here for you this morning." On her return to the show on Monday, Reid told fans that she was looking forward to getting back to the GMB desk. She said: "I love doing my job - the news agenda has been so busy and I have been avidly watching GMB while I have been off. This autumn we have the US Presidential election coming up so that’s going to be huge."

She also revealed that both her and her three sons, Sam, Finn and Jack, spent time this summer in Ibiza, saying: “I have been going for ten years and it was amazing to really enjoy it with my boys now they are old enough to go clubbing. We go to the day clubs together and then I go back to the hotel and they go to the nightclubs!"