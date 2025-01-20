Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Loose Women ladies were joined by Pop Idol icon Gareth Gates on Monday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Gates chatted to the Loose Women ladies on Monday’s (January 20) episode about his new upcoming tour. The Pop Idol star, 40, is set to tour the UK on his new ‘Love Songs from the Musical’s.’ The singer will perform love songs across the UK from Wakefield to Sheffield from February 10.

In 2002 Gareth Gates rose to fame after he appeared on the first series of Pop Idol. The singer was just 17 years-old at the time and fans instantly fell in love with him. Gareth Gates is known for having a stutter and has spoken publicly about his speech impediment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Songs from the Musical’s | Contributed

Who has Gareth Gates dated?

Most famously the singer reportedly lost his virginity to glamour model Katie Price. The model revealed all the graphic details of their night of passion in her autobiography. After years of denying anything happened between them Gareth Gates came clean in 2013, he said: “I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn't want my family to find out about my sex life. If I hadn't of lied it wouldn't have been a big deal, my family, friends and fans wouldn't have felt as let down I guess.”

Does Gareth Gates have kids?

Gareth Gates married Suzanne Mole in 2008. The couple met in 2002 as she was a dancer at the Record of the Year awards and they struck up a romance soon after. They welcomed their daughter Missy in 2009. The couple eventually split a few years later in 2012 following rumours he had an affair with Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks.

Ten months after his split Gareth Gates and Faye Brooks made their first public appearance as a couple. They dated for several years before getting engaged in 2019. But after a few months they called it quits and ended their relationship.

Who is Gareth Gates dating now?

Gareth went on to date DJ Chloe McLennan after meeting in Ibiza in 2020. They broke up after two years and he met current girlfriend Allana Taylor in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now