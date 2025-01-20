Loose Women: As Gareth Gates discusses new Love Songs tour, who did he date and does he have kids?
Gareth Gates chatted to the Loose Women ladies on Monday’s (January 20) episode about his new upcoming tour. The Pop Idol star, 40, is set to tour the UK on his new ‘Love Songs from the Musical’s.’ The singer will perform love songs across the UK from Wakefield to Sheffield from February 10.
In 2002 Gareth Gates rose to fame after he appeared on the first series of Pop Idol. The singer was just 17 years-old at the time and fans instantly fell in love with him. Gareth Gates is known for having a stutter and has spoken publicly about his speech impediment.
Who has Gareth Gates dated?
Most famously the singer reportedly lost his virginity to glamour model Katie Price. The model revealed all the graphic details of their night of passion in her autobiography. After years of denying anything happened between them Gareth Gates came clean in 2013, he said: “I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn't want my family to find out about my sex life. If I hadn't of lied it wouldn't have been a big deal, my family, friends and fans wouldn't have felt as let down I guess.”
Does Gareth Gates have kids?
Gareth Gates married Suzanne Mole in 2008. The couple met in 2002 as she was a dancer at the Record of the Year awards and they struck up a romance soon after. They welcomed their daughter Missy in 2009. The couple eventually split a few years later in 2012 following rumours he had an affair with Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks.
Ten months after his split Gareth Gates and Faye Brooks made their first public appearance as a couple. They dated for several years before getting engaged in 2019. But after a few months they called it quits and ended their relationship.
Who is Gareth Gates dating now?
Gareth went on to date DJ Chloe McLennan after meeting in Ibiza in 2020. They broke up after two years and he met current girlfriend Allana Taylor in 2022.
