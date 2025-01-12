Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loose Women star Judi Love has opened up about her “unbearable” health battle that she had been grappling with for two decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian, 44, spoke to The Mirror about living with endometriosis, a conditions in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. Judi revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition 20 years ago, saying: “It took me about five years to get a diagnosis, and the average time is even longer – as long as nine years.

“For women, our pain is often not always taken seriously, so symptoms are just put down to having ‘bad periods’. At the time, it wasn’t spoken about much, so when I received my diagnosis I honestly didn’t really know what it was, but the effect on my life, my physical and mental health, was sometimes unbearable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose Women star Judi Love has revealed that she was diagnosed with endometriosis 20 years ago. | Getty Images

According to the NHS, endometriosis is a long-term condition, which can manifest in a series of symptoms includes heavy periods and severe period pain, pain when going to the bathroom, pain in the lower back, pain during or after sex and fatigue. The condition can cause fertility issues and cause low moods and/or anxiety.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star added: “I think it’s so important that people are starting to have more open conversations about endometriosis and the impact it can have, as well as pushing for diagnoses, because not having that pain recognised or acknowledged is really difficult.”

Judi added that in 2025, she was prioritising her health and wellbeing. She said: “I like to be active, I really enjoy boxing – it makes me feel good. One of my big mottos is ‘health is wealth’ – so that’s what I keep in mind when it comes to goals.

“It’s really worth investing the time in being active. It’s an ongoing thing for me which I work around my schedule, so my plan is to continue those habits for the rest of 2025.”