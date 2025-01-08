Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she is struggling to breathe after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Sharing an update on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (January 7, 2025), the 40-year-old posted a video of herself breathing through a tube, writing: "So I may have developed pneumonia."

Earlier in the evening, Kelly - who shares a one-year-old son, Sidney, with her partner, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson - posted a photo of a thermometer displaying her high fever of 100.2F (37.8C). She captioned it: "How is this happening? How am I sick again?"

Over the festive period, Kelly shared that she had been battling illness and expressed frustration over the lack of effective remedies. She told her fans: "Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath, and nothing is working!"

In another update, the daughter of rock star Ozzy Osbourne, added: "Day three of having a fever and a little cough. Babies bounce back so quickly, but I don’t seem to be at all. I don’t want to be sick anymore."

Last week, Kelly revealed that she and her son had been diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) after a visit to the doctor. RSV is a common respiratory illness, particularly in winter, that affects the lungs and respiratory tract.

This is not the first time Kelly and her toddler have been unwell together. In 2023, both battled the flu, further adding to their shared health struggles.

Kelly’s partner, Sid Wilson, 47, also faced a serious health scare in August when he suffered severe burns following an explosion at their farm. Speaking about the incident, Sid told Fox News Digital: "My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. But the swelling’s gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it’s regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly."