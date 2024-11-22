Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known as Michael Carlton ‘Cal’ Boyington, the 53 year old co-founded the Viral Artists Agency and co-produced sitcom Workaholics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran TV talent agent Cal Boyington was found unresponsive at his home in San Pedro, a neighbourhood located within the South Bay and Harbor region of the city of Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter said: “A medical examiner asserted the cause was probably a heart attack, but officials won’t know definitively until the completion of toxicology tests.”

Cal Boyington studied at the University of Northern Colorado where he gained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications, Journalism. During his career, he worked as Chief Content Officer at EVP Business Development, Vice President, Talent Agent and Digital & TV Content Sales at Rebel Entertainment Partners.

In late 2020, he co-launched Vital Artists Agency. Last year Deadline reported that the partners of the agency were going their separate ways but Cal Boyington would take sole ownership of the agency’s name, trademark and logo.

When he was a talent agent, Cal Boyington worked on MTV’s The Osbournes. Variety reported that “Per his obituary, Boyington was said to be “known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life, Cal was truly the life of every party. He possessed an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met. Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest.”

Cal Boyington is survived by his parents and younger brother.