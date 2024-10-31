Australian influencer Andre Rebelo is currently on trial for the murder of his mother Colleen Rebelo, who was found dead in her home.

Andre Rebelo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his mother Colleen Rebelo who was found dead at her home on May 25, 2020. A court has been told that he had declared bankruptcy after her death and has been accused of killing her in order to gain money from life insurance policies.

The Daily Mail reported that the WA Supreme Court “was told Andre Zachary Rebelo portrayed a life of luxury with his model defacto Grace Piscopo on social media, but the prosecution argued he was in debt trying to fund a 'plastic' lifestyle on credit cards and personal loans.

“He allegedly took out three life insurance policies against his mother in the week before she died then started the claims process to access the premiums days after she died.

“He pursued one of the claims worth $500,000 submitting forged documents to expedite the payout from the insurer.

“The court was told the insurer suspected the claim was fraudulent and reported it to police.”

When popular influencer Grace Piscopo was asked by a fan on TikTok in March 2023, 'Will you do a storytime about what your partner did when you're ready?' Grace Piscopo said: “I wouldn’t look to the "news" for factual information”

When Andre Rebelo’s mother Colleen Rebelo was found dead in 2020, her death was not thought of as suspicious as there were no obvious signs of injuries. However, after an investigation took place into Andre Rebelo’s alleged fraudulent dealings, he was arrested eight months after he was declared bankrupt in March 2022.

Grace Piscopo shares a four-year old son Romeo with Andre Rebelo, but has not been seen at court. In December 2023, she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Daniel Classen. Gracie has 1m followers on her Instagram.

Grace regularly shares photographs with her son and new partner Daniel. She posted a photo of her and Daniel on the slopes three days ago with the caption: “his POV vs ours.” Molly-Mae Hague responded to Grace’s post and wrote: “I cannot”