Artist Sabina Rosas was found dead at Shou Sugi Ban House, which is described as a ‘luxury wellness resort and spa.’

Artist Sabina Rosas was found dead by a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House, a wellness resort and spa, located in The Hamptons, a popular seaside resort, which is over two hours drive from New York and is an affluent area, popular with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to People, “Rosas, 33, was found dead by a staff member at a Water Mill, N.Y., resort on Monday, Oct. 28, the Suffolk County Police Department previously said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Police responded to the Shou Sugi Ban House in the afternoon and found Rosas’ body with signs suggesting she had been a “victim of violence,” authorities said in the statement.”

A day after Sabina Rosas was found dead, her boyfriend and suspected killer Thomas Gannon, has also been found dead in another state. According to The New York Post, the 56-year old Thomas Gannon was “found dead of an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday.”

The New York Post also reported that “Thomas Gannon, 56, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Honesdale, Pa., 214 miles from the crime scene, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

“Police said Gannon and Sabina Rosas, an artist originally from Tajikistan, were in a “domestic” relationship, but did not provide additional details.”

Ruyò Journal, a Nonprofit organisation, paid tribute to Sabina Rosas on their Instagram account and wrote: “We are deeply heartbroken to share that our dear colleague and founder of RUYO Journal, Sabina Khorramdel, has left this world.

“Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us.

“A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her.

“We love you, Sabina. Rest in peace.”

Following the tribute to Sabina Rosas, many fans paid tribute to her. One wrote: “We will always have you in our hearts. Love you forever and ever ❤️,” whilst another wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Sabina💔😞”