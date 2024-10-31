A 24-year old man is now facing murder charges after TikToker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body was found.

Now Habersham has reported that “An arrest has been made in the death of a Cornelia woman. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches, 24, of Cornelia, will be charged with murder in connection to Minelys Rodriguez’s death.

“On Monday, Oct. 28, GBI agents arrested Rivera-Sanches in Atlanta on charges of kidnapping related to Rodriguez’s disappearance. He was taken to the Habersham County Detention Center and booked on the kidnapping charge.”

Before Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez’s body was found, the 25-year old had been missing for nearly a week and family members had reported her disappearance on Wednesday October 23.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez was best known for being a fitness TikToker and posted videos of her workouts to her 22,000 followers. Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez had a 9-year old daughter who reportedly lives with her father in Puerto Rico.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez gave birth to her 9-year old daughter when she was 15 and spoke about fighting for custody of her on TokTok.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez was engaged to Julio Tovor and he revealed to Now Hambersham that she texted him around 9.30 on the night she went missing.

Julo Tovor told Now Habersham that “I am waiting for the brother to pick him up,” the message said. Those were the last words Tovor said he received in a text from Rodriguez’s phone.

“It didn’t make sense. She doesn’t talk like that,” he told Now Habersham several days after his fiancé’s disappearance.”