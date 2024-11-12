Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The husband of an Australian TV presenter who took her own life has now also died - leaving their three children parentless.

TV host Erin Jayne Plummer died in 2022 after a struggle with mental health, leaving behind her grieving husband, Alan Plummer, and their three daughters, described as "mini-me’s" of the beloved presenter. Erin was best known for hosting the morning show Studio 10.

On Sunday, Alan Plummer, aged 49, was found dead in Freshwater on Sydney’s northern beaches on Sunday, November 10. Authorities suspect there was an element of self-harm involved.

Confirming his death in a statement to Daily Mail Australia, a spokesperson for the NSW Police Force said: “Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will prepare a report for the information of the coroner regarding the death of a 49-year-old man at Freshwater on Sunday.”

Alan Plummer, right, with partner Erin Jayne Plummer - who took her own life in 2022. | Facebook

The sad news of Plummer's death comes just two months after he sold the family's longtime home, a four-bedroom property in Freshwater, in a private sale before it went to auction. Purchased in 2002 for $675,000, the home was listed for sale in March this year.

Plummer had previously served as the director of a now-closed company, Shine VIP Tours Australia PTY LTD. Further details about his death are currently not public knowledge.

Erin, who was 42 when she died, had been struggling with mental health challenges, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Paying tribute, friends described her as a devoted mother who “loved her girls boundlessly,” but hadn’t seemed like her usual “bouncy, energetic self” in the weeks leading up to her death. They added that they wished they could have “helped carry the weight of her pain.”

After her death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support the family with household upkeep, raising nearly $28,000 to help cover the costs of hiring a gardener and housekeeper.

For help and support, call the Samaritans for free from a UK phone, completely anonymously, on 116 123 or go to samaritans.org