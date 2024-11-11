Brendan Brown’s wife Kate announced the news of her husband’s passing on Facebook.

Radio broadcaster Brendan Brown’s wife Kate said: “It doesn’t seem real to have to say this and I’m struggling to find the right words, but on Sunday Brendan unexpectedly passed away due to health complications.” Kate Brown also said:”'We’re still in a bit of shock and processing.”

ESPN Radio host Alan Hahn paid tribute to Brendan on Facebook and wrote: “We all lost a great friend in basketball. Brendan Brown had an insatiable passion for the game. We spoke regularly, laughed, argued and fought like brothers. He was a great support system, someone who encouraged your success and was always willing to help.”

Alan Hahn went on to say that “We last spoke Friday. Of course it was about the Knicks. It was also about how I was doing in my role as sideline reporter for home games. I always appreciated his input because he was one of those friends you trusted because he didn’t BS you. He told it to you straight.

“He was a proud dad and we shared stories about our kids.

“He called his father, Hubie, by the nickname ‘H.’ I started calling him ‘B.’

I’m gonna miss you, B.”

Following Alan Hahn’s tribute to Brendan Brown, many fans left comments when it came to their own memories of the radio broadcaster. One wrote: “I enjoyed his calls on the radio. I wondered why he left as he was good. Now it seems he had health issues? Sorry to hear this,” whilst another wrote: “Gone too soon. Sincerest sympathies.”

Brendan Brown was the son of Hubie Brown, a legendary basketball coach who is considered one of the greatest NBA analysts of all time. At the time of writing, Hubie Brown had not commented on his son’s passing. According to the New York Post, “Brown had taken over the analyst role full-time on the Knicks radio broadcasts in 2012 from legend John Andariese. He worked alongside Spero Dedes, Mike Crispino and Ed Cohen.”