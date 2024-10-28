Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NFL team Cleveland Brown have paid tribute to the long-time voice of the team Jim Donovan after he dies aged 68.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The radio broadcaster, who was also an anchor for WKYC, had been battle chronic lymphocytic leukemia for years before his death. He became synonymous for the Cleveland Browns after he began calling games in 1999.

In a statement, the team said: “We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away. Jim provided so much joy and love to this city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those that tuned in. His signature calls will be forever embedded in Browns history. Our thoughts are with Jim’s family and everyone who had the immense pleasure of considering him a friend.”

Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam sadded: "This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.

"He will be greatly missed, but he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend.”

Tributes have already poured in from heartbroken fans. One said: “Seriously heartbreaking. Incredible person. Jim, you are already missed.” Another added: “Jim Donovan was a legend. He will be missed.”