The funeral of George Baldock, the Panathinaikos and former Sheffield United player, will take place in the UK on October 30.

Panathinaikos owner Giannis Alafouzos is reportedly arranging a chartered flight for the team, ensuring Baldock’s grieving teammates can attend and pay their respects.

At just 31, the England-born Greece international was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his Athens apartment earlier this month. He had been due to return to his hometown to celebrate his son's first birthday.

Alafouzos is not only supporting travel arrangements but is also reportedly exploring options to honour Baldock’s three-year contract, potentially providing continued financial support for his fiancée and young son. Sources close to Panathinaikos indicate this gesture is meant to offer stability to Baldock’s family during this difficult time.

Baldock joined Panathinaikos this summer, following a successful tenure with Sheffield United, where he made 219 appearances and contributed to two promotions to the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2022-23. His influence extended internationally, where he earned 12 caps for Greece, debuting against Northern Ireland in 2022. In tribute, Panathinaikos players held up his jersey during a recent 2-1 victory against England.

A tribute to George Baldock on the big screen ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Adam Davy/PA Wire. | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Baldock’s family shared a heartfelt tribute: "George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

"We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

"As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched."

The former Sheffield United full-back left behind his son Brody and fiancée Annabel Dignam.

While specific details of his funeral have not been released, it has been announced that it will take place on Wednesday, October 30, potentially in his hometown of Buckinghamshire.