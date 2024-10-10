Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of footballer George Baldock have issued a statement after the ex-Sheffield United star was found dead in Greece.

Late on Wednesday night (October 9) his death was confirmed by the Greek Super League, with confirmation that he was found dead in his home. Now, his family has paid tribute - and asked for space to grieve in peace.

The family statement said: “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away - as a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Despite being born in Buckinghamshire, Baldock represented Greece internationally due to his grandmother being Greek, giving him ancestral nationality. He was living out there after signing for Super League side Panathinaikos.

George Baldock, playing for Greece, fights with France’s Kylian Mbappe for possession. | AFP via Getty Images

The full-back had never previously played in Greece, having plied his trade largely in England - save for a loan stint in Iceland. Initially getting his start with MK Dons in 2009, he spent a good portion of time out on loan, playing for the likes of Northampton Town, Tamworth and Oxford United.

He also collected 16 appearances on loan at IBV in the Icelandic Besta Deild Karla - where he picked up a one-match ban for collecting four yellow cards in six matches. But it was his move to Sheffield United that gained him status as a cult hero footballer.

Initially moving there to reunite with manager Chris Wilder (who had coached him at Oxford United) - Baldock helped Sheffield United reach the Premier League, spending seven seasons with the Blades. Some fans will remember his stellar season in 2019/20, where he scored two Premier League goals for the club and was a popular pick in fantasy football too.

During the summer, when his Sheffield United contract expired, Baldock signed for Panathinaikos on a three-year contract

Wife and family

Very little is known about George Baldock’s wife, but we do know that she stayed behind in England with their daughter when the defender moved to Panathinaikos. It was the fact that he wasn’t answering his phone that caused her to raise the alarm before he was found dead.

Alongside his Greek grandmother, Baldock came through MK Dons with his brother Sam, who also has a child. The pair met on the pitch for opposing teams in 2018, with George at Sheffield United and Sam at Reading. In an article for The Star, George explained how his family managed to continue supporting both sons despite the rivalry.

“I'm a bit of a mummy's boy probably,” he joked. “We always used to joke that she'd come and watch me play and my dad would go and watch my brother. Sam was always the golden boy at Milton Keynes because he was the first player there to come through the academy.

“So me and mum always joke that they never thought I'd make it. That annoys my dad who always insists 'I did believe in you.' It really gets him going.

“Joking aside, Sam and me are actually really close - I was best man at his wedding. To be honest, we don't actually talk that much about football, even though people probably think differently. When you get away from football, it's nice not to get too uptight.”