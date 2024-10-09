England line-up prediction for Nations League games against Greece and Finland

Tomorrow (Thursday, October 10) England will host Greece before travelling to Finland for a match on Sunday, October 13. The games come following a successful start for interim manager Lee Carsley, who has a flawless international track record so far.
However, injuries, withdrawls and late fitness doubts could make his selection for upcoming matches a bit more challenging. Defensively, Ezri Konsa is out, with Morgan Gibbs-White also ruled out in midfield. Meanwhile, concern remains over Harry Kane’s injury that he sustained against Eintracht Frankfurt, with the captain training separately from the rest of the squad.
1. GK: Jordan Pickford
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is practically nailed to start every England game, and is by far our best option between the sticks at the moment. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious choice for the right-back position, although he faces competition from Man City duo Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: John Stones
With the likes of Ezri Konsa now out injured - and still no international love for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori - John Stones is a shoe-in at centre-back, as is the next player. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images
4. CB: Marc Guehi
Despite a difficult start to the season at Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi has remained a stalwart professional - and always puts on a good performance in an England shirt. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
