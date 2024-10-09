Lee Carsley has quite the conundrum on his hands with the England squad.Lee Carsley has quite the conundrum on his hands with the England squad.
England line-up prediction for Nations League games against Greece and Finland

David George
By David George

9th Oct 2024, 1:20pm

England will face off against Greece and Finland in the Nations League this week as Lee Carsley’s interim reign continues.

Tomorrow (Thursday, October 10) England will host Greece before travelling to Finland for a match on Sunday, October 13. The games come following a successful start for interim manager Lee Carsley, who has a flawless international track record so far.

However, injuries, withdrawls and late fitness doubts could make his selection for upcoming matches a bit more challenging. Defensively, Ezri Konsa is out, with Morgan Gibbs-White also ruled out in midfield. Meanwhile, concern remains over Harry Kane’s injury that he sustained against Eintracht Frankfurt, with the captain training separately from the rest of the squad.

With all that in mind - and considering other players in scintilating form - here is how I would line up the Three Lions this week.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is practically nailed to start every England game, and is by far our best option between the sticks at the moment.

1. GK: Jordan Pickford

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious choice for the right-back position, although he faces competition from Man City duo Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

With the likes of Ezri Konsa now out injured - and still no international love for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori - John Stones is a shoe-in at centre-back, as is the next player.

3. CB: John Stones

Despite a difficult start to the season at Crystal Palace, Marc Guehi has remained a stalwart professional - and always puts on a good performance in an England shirt.

4. CB: Marc Guehi

