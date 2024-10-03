Dominic Solanke is back in the England squad – for the first time since 2017. | Getty Images

Lee Carsley has made a clear statement of intent with his newly-announced England squad.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interim manager has today (September 3) named his 25-man squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. The double-header is being used as an opportunity to get some fresh legs into the Three Lions side - and it could not come at a better time.

Carsley got his interim term off to a flying start with wins against both the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but does not appear to be resting on his laurels and is instead tinkering with his side. Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has been called up, but the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze have been omitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s interim boss Lee Carsley. | Getty Images

It’s the first time that Solanke has been handed a place in the squad since playing against Brazil in 2017 - and it’s about time he got the call. During his remarkable stint at AFC Bournemouth, many fans were touting him for an England cap, but Gareth Southgate refused to deviate from his tried and tested squad, despite previously insisting that he would pick players based on form. Now he’s moved to Tottenham and has continued firing on all cylinders, showing the rest of the Premier League exactly what he is capable of.

But seeing the likes of Rashford and Eze losing their places, while perhaps due simply to experimentation, is a sign that Carsley is not afraid to make changes. Both wingers have struggled this season (although Eze has been desperately unlucky to not get more attacking returns) and it’s only fair that Solanke and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke should take their places.

Angel Gomes has been given another England call-up. | Getty Images

Speaking on Solanke, Carsley said: “Dom’s a player I’m fully aware of and worked with in the past he was close to being in the last squad.

“He’s taken that form from Bournemouth into Spurs, he has a lot of attributes I like as well as being a nice person. He’s extremely talented and good we’ve got him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s good to see Lille midfielder Angel Gomes named in the squad again, too - and the same goes for Conor Gallagher. For too long have England players been punished for plying their trade overseas, but just because you’re not playing in the Premier League doesn’t mean you aren’t capable of playing at an international level.

That being said, I do wonder about Ivan Toney’s England future. Pundits speculated that his move to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the summer transfer window also drew the curtains on his England career - and while he is scoring goals for Al Ahli, I fear that could become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

My only criticism? If we’re picking players based on form, then Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers should really be featuring. He has been lights out for Unai Emery’s side so far this season... but surely it’s only a matter of time before he has three lions on his shirt.

The full England squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)