England captain Harry Kane might withdraw from the England squad before the upcoming Nations League games, NationalWorld understands.

The 31-year-old striker was forced off in Bayern Munich’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, being brought off in the 72nd minute of the 3-3 thriller. He had been receiving treatment on his right leg before coming off.

It comes after Kane also hurt his ankle the previous weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, before playing another 90 minutes in the Champions League against Aston Villa. But if this injury is serious, Kane could be sidelined for the Three Lions - and will likely withdraw from the squad altogether.

Speaking after the Frankfurt game, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said: “It’s still too early to say what Kane has. We hope it’s nothing serious.

“Same goes for [Dayot] Upamecano. This week was a real test for our team to see how dominant we can be against these teams three times a week.”

Kane’s injury concerns is one of many conundrums facing interim England manager Lee Carsley. His other main issue lies in defence, with Ezri Konsa picking up an injury at the weekend against Manchester United and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also being sidelined.

The striker’s absence could lead to Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins leading the line in England’s upcoming Nations League matches - and potentially paves the way for Ivan Toney to be recalled.

England host Greece on Thursday, October 10, before heading to Finland for a game on Sunday, October 13.