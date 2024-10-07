Why Harry Kane could withdraw from the England squad ahead of Nations League clash

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

7th Oct 2024, 1:52pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
England captain Harry Kane might withdraw from the England squad before the upcoming Nations League games, NationalWorld understands.

The 31-year-old striker was forced off in Bayern Munich’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, being brought off in the 72nd minute of the 3-3 thriller. He had been receiving treatment on his right leg before coming off.

It comes after Kane also hurt his ankle the previous weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, before playing another 90 minutes in the Champions League against Aston Villa. But if this injury is serious, Kane could be sidelined for the Three Lions - and will likely withdraw from the squad altogether.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
England captain Harry Kane has been struggling with injury niggles at Bayern Munich this season.England captain Harry Kane has been struggling with injury niggles at Bayern Munich this season.
England captain Harry Kane has been struggling with injury niggles at Bayern Munich this season. | Getty Images

Speaking after the Frankfurt game, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said: “It’s still too early to say what Kane has. We hope it’s nothing serious.

“Same goes for [Dayot] Upamecano. This week was a real test for our team to see how dominant we can be against these teams three times a week.”

Kane’s injury concerns is one of many conundrums facing interim England manager Lee Carsley. His other main issue lies in defence, with Ezri Konsa picking up an injury at the weekend against Manchester United and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also being sidelined.

The striker’s absence could lead to Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins leading the line in England’s upcoming Nations League matches - and potentially paves the way for Ivan Toney to be recalled.

England host Greece on Thursday, October 10, before heading to Finland for a game on Sunday, October 13.

Related topics:Harry KaneEnglandBayern Munich

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice