Prince William says he has lost his voice after cheering for Aston Villa in their Champions League victory against Bayern Munich.

Unai Emery’s side shocked the world last night (September 2) with a 1-0 victory against the European giants, in a historic repeat of their European Cup final win 42 years ago.

It was substitute Jhon Duran who was the hero of the evening, with the super-sub scoring his fifth goal after coming off the bench this season. Villa used their counter-attacking pace to their advantage, with Pau Torres launching a long ball to Duran that caught Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off-guard.

At Villa Park, video footage showed the Prince of Wales cheering and hugging other supporters around him, just a couple of hours after he met the 1982 trophy-winning squad. After the game, he said: “I’ve lost my voice. I can’t quite believe it. 42 years.”

Prince William has been to Villa Park on multiple occasions - and now even takes his son George to matches too. It’s been a life-long adoration of the club but it doesn’t run in the family; King Charles III supports Burnley and Prince Harry is reportedly an Arsenal fan.

So how did Prince William become so enamoured with Aston Villa? If you haven’t heard the story, it’s probably not the sort of thing you would expect.

Speaking to the BBC about his allegiance in 2015 - before the club’s FA Cup final against Arsenal - he said: “A long time ago at school I got into football big time. All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team.

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history.”