Former English Premier League star George Baldock has died aged 31, according to reports in Greece.

The former Sheffield United star was reportedly found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Athens after his wife, who lives in England was unable to make contact with him.

A mutual friend was then asked to check up on him at his house in Glyfada. The England-born starred for Greek side Panathinaikos, after starring for the Blades between 2017 and 2024, with more than 219 appearances.

He had previously played for MK Dons, Oxford United, Tamworth and Northampton Town. He recently moved to the Greek club from Sheffield United this summer and made four appearances for the club this season, including three in the league.

His most recent appearance came against Olympiacos on October 6.

Tributes have flooded in for the footballer with many describing his death as ‘shocking’. EuroFoot wrote on X: “Absolutely tragic news as George Baldock has sadly passed away, aged just 31.”

“A fan wrote: “May God rest your soul. Seems surreal... Like it's some kind of sick joke or something. Can't really comprehend it's true... Condolences, first and foremost, to his family and then the whole Greek sports world. George Baldock, always one of our own.”