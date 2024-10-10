Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid following the death of George Baldock.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footballing world was stunned on the evening of Wednesday, October 9, when the death of former Sheffield United and Greece defender George Baldock was announced.

Baldock was allegedly found dead in his pool in his home in Athens - his body was discovered by a friend after they were asked to check up on him. Baldock’s former clubs, as well as his ex-teammates, have paid tribute following the tragic news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his career at MK Dons - they issued a statement upon news of his death, which reads: “We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former Academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock.

“Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times. You will always be one of our own, George.”

Sheffield United also issued a statement in the wake of Baldock’s death on their official club website, which reads: “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George's family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greek national team wrote: “With profound sadness and sorrow, the National Team and the Greek Football Federation bid farewell to George Baldock.

“There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the unexpected loss of one of our own, young, man. The moment forces silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family.”

Harry Maguire, who began his career with the Blades, posted a photo of Baldock in a United kit on his official Instagram story, alongside a caption of ‘RIP’. Rhian Brewster also made a post on his Instagram story, in which he wrote ‘Can’t believe this brother may you rest in peace, legend.’

Ex-Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson wrote on Instagram: “Devastated to hear the news today. A friend, great teammate, great player and also a great family man. Sending all my love to all the family. RIP brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades forward Oli McBurnie wrote: “Genuinely can’t believe you have gone brother, I feel sick. One of the best people I’ve ever met, you were loved by everyone you came across. My heart is broken for your beautiful little family. Sleep well I love you mate.”

Outside of Sheffield United, Baldock began his career at MK Dons, progressing through their academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2009. He made 104 appearances for the Dons, enjoying loan spells at clubs such as Tamworth, Northampton Town and Oxford United.

He made the jump to Sheffield United in 2017, playing a pivotal role in their promotion to the Premier League. He left the club this year to join Panathinaikos, his final club before his death.