Greek footballers will wear black armbands in tonight’s Nations League clash with England - in memory of George Baldock.

The Greek international, who formerly played for Sheffield United, was found dead at his home in Greece yesterday (October 9). Having played 12 times for the Greek national team, his compatriots will wear black armbands tonight in his memory.

The Galanolefki travel to England for tonight’s (October 10) Nations League match, which sees Harry Kane sidelined due to injury and Manchester City defender John Stones taking the captain’s armband in his absence.

Posting on X, football guru Fabrizio Romano said: “[The] Greek Football Federation confirms they have requested UEFA to allow players to wear black armbands in their next two matches in memory of George Baldock’s sudden passing.”

After fans from both sides were left reeling from the news England supporters werehoping that the Three Lions will follow suit. Baldock was born in Buckinghamshire and spent most of his career playing in the English football pyramid.

Posting on X, @cal__george said: “Please wear the black armbands in respect of George Baldock, who would have been playing for Greece tonight, but played most of his career in England.”

@bobbydazzlermke added: “Black armbands against Greece please @England.”

Now, it has been confirmed that the England side will join their Greek opponents in wearing black armbands, and there will be a moment’s silence before kick-off.