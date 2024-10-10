Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The official cause of death for footballer George Baldock has been confirmed after he was found dead at his home in Greece.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Baldocks’ death was confirmed by a family tribute yesterday (October 9). The former Sheffield United defender had signed for Panathinaikos in the summer transfer window.

Now, as his post-mortem is completed, his cause of death can be revealed - as police also share an update into their investigation. According to post-mortem results Baldock, 31, died from drowning.

Tributes to George Baldock have been laid outside Sheffield United’s stadium, Bramall Lane. | National World

A statement from Greece’s Ministry of Citizen Protection released on Thursday read: “A preliminary investigation has been carried out by the Attica Security Directorate. A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity.

“In addition, the police searched the house to determine if there are any traces of a burglary, with a negative result. Also, a specialised team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check at the house in order to exclude the possibility of criminal activity.”

The Football Association confirmed there would be a period of silence before Thursday night’s Nations League match between England and Greece at Wembley, and that players of both sides would wear black armbands. The FA confirmed tributes would also be paid pre-match to Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley, who died last week aged 79.

UEFA said there would also be a minute’s silence before Greece’s match at home to the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. Baldock’s family said in a statement they were “in shock at this terrible loss” and called for the media to respect their privacy.