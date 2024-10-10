England v Greece could be postponed following George Baldock's death as team in "state of shock"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Greek Football Association (FA) has been in “constant contact” with UEFA in a bid to postpone tonight’s (October 9) Nations League match against England after the death of George Baldock.
Baldock, who formerly played for Sheffield United, was found dead in his home in Glyfada, a suburb in southern Athens, on Wednesday evening. His wife, who was in the UK at the time, had alerted authorities after she was unable to reach him.
The 31-year-old born in Buckinghamshire, earned 12 caps for Greece, qualifying to play for the national team through his grandmother. He had recently signed with Panathinaikos over the summer and was expected to be part of the squad for the Wembley match, but had been sidelined due to injury.
In a statement, Baldock's family said: “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Greek news outlet SDNA reported that the Hellenic FA has been in “constant contact” with UEFA regarding a postponement of the match, but UEFA has insisted that the game will proceed as scheduled.
The report also noted that the Greek team is in a "state of shock" and feels it will be "very difficult" to play the match against England. On Thursday morning, the Greek FA’s X account shared a tweet featuring a black background to promote the match. Tributes will be made to Baldock before kickoff, and the team will wear black armbands in his honor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.