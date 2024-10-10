Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greek footballing authorities are pushing for tonight’s game against England to be postponed, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greek Football Association (FA) has been in “constant contact” with UEFA in a bid to postpone tonight’s (October 9) Nations League match against England after the death of George Baldock.

Baldock, who formerly played for Sheffield United, was found dead in his home in Glyfada, a suburb in southern Athens, on Wednesday evening. His wife, who was in the UK at the time, had alerted authorities after she was unable to reach him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old born in Buckinghamshire, earned 12 caps for Greece, qualifying to play for the national team through his grandmother. He had recently signed with Panathinaikos over the summer and was expected to be part of the squad for the Wembley match, but had been sidelined due to injury.

In a statement, Baldock's family said: “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Greek news outlet SDNA reported that the Hellenic FA has been in “constant contact” with UEFA regarding a postponement of the match, but UEFA has insisted that the game will proceed as scheduled.

The report also noted that the Greek team is in a "state of shock" and feels it will be "very difficult" to play the match against England. On Thursday morning, the Greek FA’s X account shared a tweet featuring a black background to promote the match. Tributes will be made to Baldock before kickoff, and the team will wear black armbands in his honor.