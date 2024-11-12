Actor Delhi Ganesh passed away at his home after a brief illness.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India paid tribute to actor Delhi Ganesh on X and wrote: "He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

India Today reported that “Delhi Ganesh, the esteemed veteran Tamil actor and former Indian Air Force officer, was cremated with full Air Force honours in Chennai on Monday, November 11.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to India Today, “Known for his decades-long contribution to Tamil cinema, Delhi Ganesh’s career was preceded by his service in the Indian Air Force, where he served as an officer before pursuing acting.

“The veteran actor's stage name, Delhi Ganesh, was given by filmmaker K Balachander, who gave him his first break in 1976 with Pattina Pravesam.”

Many fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to actor Delhi Ganesh. Thirumahran Selvraraj took to Facebook and wrote: “He may leave the world but his performances will stay forever in our hearts,” whilst Kanaga Raja wrote: “An actor with versatility. Rest among the best Mr Delhi Ganesh.”

Delhi Ganesh’s death was confirmed by his son Mahadevan on Instagram Stories and he wrote: “We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November 2024 at around 11pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NDTV reported that Delhi Ganesh received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani Award by then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 1994. He was widely known for his collaborations with Kamal Haasan in iconic films such as Nayakan, Apoorva Sagodharagal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Avvai Shanmugi and Thenali.”