Renowned Nigerian film director Dimeji Ajibola has died after battling an undisclosed illness.

The death of Ajibola, who was known for his popular series Shanty Town, was confirmed by his colleague Samuel Olatunji. Ajibola was widely regarded as a visionary in the entertainment industry, integrating traditional and digital art forms to create compelling visual experiences. His work spanned film, animation, visual effects (VFX), virtual worlds, and interactive media, pushing the boundaries of Nigerian cinema.

Ajibola’s educational background included studies in filmmaking and cinematography at the New York Film Academy in Universal Studios, advanced character animation at Animation Mentor in San Francisco, and visual effects training at VFXLearning. As CEO and Technical Director of Flipsyde Studios Ltd., he garnered a reputation for excellence and innovation.

In 2012, Ajibola directed Hoodrush, Nigeria’s first urban musical film, merging narrative storytelling with musical performance. The film earned multiple awards, including Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany, Best Actor and Best Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards, and Best Supporting Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Tributes have since flooded for the filmmaker. Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo, wrote on Instagram: “I love you brother and I will miss you @dimejiajibola. May God heal your family & loved ones. Till we meet again didi vox. Rest on CHAMP .”