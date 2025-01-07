Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has appeared on the ITV daytime show on and off since 2000.

Coleen Nolan has opened up about a health issue she has been battling for more than three decades. The TV presenter, 59, wants to get people talking about bladder leakage which she has suffered from since the birth of her first child, Shane Nolan, when she was 23.

Speaking on Loose Women on Tuesday (January 7), Coleen said: “We have talked about it among ourselves. We'll say, 'Oh my God, I wet myself at that yesterday' or 'I nearly wet myself today laughing at that topic'. After the show when we are back in our dressing rooms, we talk about it, doing our debrief. I love the fact that you don't have to feel alone with it.”

Coleen Nolan has three children Shane and Jake whom she shares with EastEnders actor Shane Richie and daughter Ciara who she shares with Ray Fensome. The Loose Women star is an ambassador for incontinence products brand Always Discreet and wants to raise awareness of bladder leakage issues.

The TV star added: “My bladder issues were from having my first child really. When you are younger, and they are going on at you about doing your pelvic floor exercises, you say 'yeah, whatever'. I'd do them, but not regularly, and then three children later you think 'maybe I should have done them when I was told’.”

What is Incontinence?

According to the NHS website: “Urinary incontinence, also known as involuntary urination, is any uncontrolled leakage of urine. It is a common and distressing problem, which may have a large impact on quality of life.” It reportedly affects one in three women of all ages.

