Coleen Nolan has ended her relationship with Michael Jones after three years together.

The 59-year-old Loose Women star has opened up about her sad but amicable split, explaining that she and Michael, a supermarket logistics manager, realised they were better suited as friends. The pair initially connected on Tinder in 2021, but Nolan now feels their relationship works better on a platonic level.

According to the presenter, her approaching 60 years old was a major influence in her decision to part ways with Michael.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “We’ve decided that we would rather just stay friends, take it as a friendship. And, you know, it’s nothing to do with anyone else, it’s nobody’s fault.

“But I’m really busy and when I’m not really busy with work, I’m busy on the farm, and I feel personally that I can’t give time to everything. We still get along great and hopefully, we can continue to be friends, who knows?

“With it being my 60th next year I think, ‘I haven’t got time, life’s too short.’ I mean, I hope I have lots of time but I’m not 20 any more, I don’t want to wait for two years and see what happens.”

Coleen acknowledged that the decision to part ways was “sad” but emphasised her focus on the positives as she looks ahead to the future.