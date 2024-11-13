Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular ITV daytime show Loose Women will undergo a major shake-up next week as its entire panel is replaced by an all-male line-up for a special episode titled Loose Men.

The episode, airing on Tuesday, November 19, is part of the show's tribute to International Men's Day.

The new panel will include former Loose Men participants Jordan Banjo and Brian Conley, alongside newcomers Jeff Brazier and Craig Doyle. This episode will focus on tackling taboos and challenging stigmas around men’s mental and physical health, with panellists opening up about personal struggles and experiences, including grief, male body image, and family life.

In a promotional clip, Brian Conley promises "big, bold conversation where nothing is off the table," while Jeff Brazier adds, "We’ll be sharing the highs and lows of family life from a male perspective." The aim of the special is to encourage men to speak openly about their challenges and well-being.

Jeff Brazier will be featured on Loose Men in a special episode to celebrate International Men's Day on November 19. | Getty Images

Craig Doyle, making his debut on the panel, highlighted the importance of discussions like these: "It's so important for us all to talk more - because the more we talk, the more we can look out for each other." Brazier echoed this sentiment, saying, "I'm proud to be one of those occasional reminders for guys that there is another option when it comes to how we cope with our challenges."

Last year, a Loose Men special won the Daytime Programme category at the Royal Television Society Awards, following an episode featuring Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba, Andi Peters, and Shaun Wallace. The panellists were lauded for their candid discussions about marriage, body image, and mental health.

Previous editions have also featured Vernon Kay, Anton Du Beke, Joe Swash, Harry Redknapp, and Ronan Keating, with episodes aligning with key campaigns such as Mental Health Awareness Week.

Loose Men will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, November 19, at 12.30pm.